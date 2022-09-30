Five Guys plans on opening its new restaurant this November - Credit: Five Guys

Burger chain Five Guys has released an official statement on the launch of a new restaurant in Romford.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and known for its range of burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes, Five Guys joins other restaurants including Wagamama and Turtle Bay to announce openings in The Brewery shopping centre.

The statement comes after the Recorder reported yesterday (September 29) that Five Guys would be opening in the town.

Paul Hamilton, brand and customer director at Five Guys, said the chain is “excited” to announce its upcoming launch.

“At Five Guys we are passionate about burgers, fries and people and we are thrilled to be bringing the UK’s favourite burgers to Romford, as well as creating opportunities for the local community to join our energetic crew.”

Five Guys boards are already up at the site in The Brewery - Credit: Alice Morgon

Tom Stobbart, centre manager at The Brewery, described the addition of Five Guys as “fantastic”, and that it “fits perfectly” with the mall’s aspirations.

"I have no doubt that Five Guys will quickly become a must-visit restaurant for Romford foodies when it opens its doors,” he added.

A Five Guys spokesperson previously told the Recorder the restaurant should be open by the second half of November, though a final date is yet to be confirmed.