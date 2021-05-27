News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Teenagers arrested in Romford after reports of alleged antisocial behaviour

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:15 PM May 27, 2021   
BB gun

Police found a BB gun in Romford - Credit: @MPSHavering

Teenagers were arrested in Romford yesterday on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm.

Police were called to near The Brewery on Waterloo Road at 2.45pm following reports of antisocial behaviour and a group with an alleged BB gun.

Officers arrested two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old females on Cotleigh Road on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and possession of cannabis.

Police have since spoken to the parents of all four individuals and appointments have been made for them to attend the police station for interviews.


 

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Business | Special Report

What is the future for Romford's former Debenhams store?

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick A

Opinion

Markets, libraries, roller skating: what should replace Debenhams?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Metropolitan Police

Collier Row father shot by police had 'fake gun', inquest hears

Charles Thomson

person
Arrest made in Romford in connection with Harold Wood killing

Crime | Updated

Daniel Laskos: Sixth teenager charged with murder

Jon King

Author Picture Icon