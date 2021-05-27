Teenagers arrested in Romford after reports of alleged antisocial behaviour

Published: 12:15 PM May 27, 2021

Teenagers were arrested in Romford yesterday on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm.

Police were called to near The Brewery on Waterloo Road at 2.45pm following reports of antisocial behaviour and a group with an alleged BB gun.

Officers arrested two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old females on Cotleigh Road on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and possession of cannabis.

Police have since spoken to the parents of all four individuals and appointments have been made for them to attend the police station for interviews.



