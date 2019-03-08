Armed police arrest youths in Romford after reports school children were robbed

Armed police have arrested two young people following reports that school children were being robbed in Romford.

Police were made aware of reports that a group of youths were robbing school children in South Street on Wednesday, November 13.

Officers attended the scene at around 4.30pm and arrested two young people on suspicion of robbery and took them into custody.