Have your say on the future of the Romford Recorder

Franki Berry

Published: 7:00 AM April 23, 2021   
Today we are asking readers to help us shape our future - by giving your views on the Romford Recorder.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news. 

And we realise, after such a tough year, priorities and what matters to you could have changed.

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice.

Find out more about why we're asking you to fill in our survey here.

Click on this link to take the survey.


Romford News

