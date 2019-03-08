Search

Talented eight-year-old to star in spooky thriller play at Brookside Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 October 2019

Delilah O'Riordan, 8, from Upminster has been cast as the lead in Brookside Theatre's The Canterville Ghost. Picture: Lisa Visser

Delilah O'Riordan, 8, from Upminster has been cast as the lead in Brookside Theatre's The Canterville Ghost. Picture: Lisa Visser

An eight-year-old from Upminster is set to take on the lead role in Oscar Wilde's mystery play in Romford.

Delilah O' Riordan loves the theatre and was delighted to be cast in The Canterville Ghost at Brookside Theatre.

Proud mum Michelle O'Riordan said: "Delilah went along to the auditions at Brookside Theatre for Oliver! and she got a part as one of the orphans.

"However they also thought she was perfect for this role in The Canterville Ghost.

"She's only just turned eight and it's her first lead role."

The Canterville Ghost tells the story of a modern family who arrive from America after  having inherited an old Gothic mansion.

They soon discover that their house is haunted by the tortured spirit of their ancestor, Sir Simon de Canterville.

The ghost dates back to the 1500s. He knew Shakespeare personally and was even a favourite of Elizabeth I, but after murdering his wife he was  doomed to wander the earth for all eternity.

When the family move into Canterville Manor, Sir Simon embarks on an ill-fated attempt to spook the trespassers into leaving his ancestral home.

Delilah has been cast in the role of Jennifer - the only one who can see the ghost for who he truly is.

Speaking about her audition, Delilah said she wasn't nervous because she was too excited to try out for the role.

"It's unusual because she likes the ghost and most people are really scared of him," said the pupil at Herington House School in Shenfield.

"I've been learning my lines on the way to the school in the car.

"I love to be on stage because it makes me feel really happy."

Delilah's favourite musical is Matilda because of how brave the main character is.

She has had speaking roles in The Wesley Players' pantomimes in Upminster since she was three and is currently auditioning for a role in a West End musical.

The Canterville Ghost is showing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road from Wednesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 2. Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.

