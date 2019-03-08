Search

Advanced search

Partnership working boosts young people's prospects in Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 October 2019

Pupils visiting this year's Moving On Event with the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Havering Council

Pupils visiting this year's Moving On Event with the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Young people in Havering have been bucking the national trend when it comes to staying in education, employment or training.

The latest figures from the Department for Education show that Havering has been outperforming both the London and national averages, placing the borough in the top categories in the key areas.

The borough has successfully reduced the number of 16-18 year olds not in education, employment or training (NEET) to 3.1 per cent against 5.5pc nationally and 4.8pc across London.

You may also want to watch:

Havering also delivered 94.8pc of 16 -17 year olds participating in education and training against the national average of 92.5pc and 94.4pc across the region.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, attributed the borough's success to working in partnership with local education providers such as Prospects.

Prospects has helped to lower the numbers of NEET learners by hosting events to support young people and by tracking their success.

Cllr Benham said: "Our education team has worked tirelessly to meet the individual needs of children between the ages of 16 and 18.

"Our partnership with Prospects has helped to boost the opportunities for young people and provided them with valuable information, advice, guidance and support as they navigate their transition into adulthood."

Most Read

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham woman celebrates 100th birthday with special tea at The Ritz

L-R: Al Wilde, Wendy Wilde, Alexandra Wilde, Phyliss Wilde with Sydney at The Ritz. Picture: Wilde family

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

Firefighters attend two blazes at Rainham landfill sites

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane, Rainham on Friday, October 25. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Most Read

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham woman celebrates 100th birthday with special tea at The Ritz

L-R: Al Wilde, Wendy Wilde, Alexandra Wilde, Phyliss Wilde with Sydney at The Ritz. Picture: Wilde family

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

Firefighters attend two blazes at Rainham landfill sites

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane, Rainham on Friday, October 25. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

West Ham boss must take some blame after changes and subs against Blades

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and his tema-mates looks dejected after Sheffield United's Lys Mousset (not pictured) scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Harold Wood Running Club members completed Snowdon climb

Harold Wood Running Club dressed up for Halloween at a parkrun (Pic: HWRC)

West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Kandi pleased to end injury ‘frustration’ with a goal

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists