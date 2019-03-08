Partnership working boosts young people's prospects in Havering

Pupils visiting this year's Moving On Event with the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Young people in Havering have been bucking the national trend when it comes to staying in education, employment or training.

The latest figures from the Department for Education show that Havering has been outperforming both the London and national averages, placing the borough in the top categories in the key areas.

The borough has successfully reduced the number of 16-18 year olds not in education, employment or training (NEET) to 3.1 per cent against 5.5pc nationally and 4.8pc across London.

Havering also delivered 94.8pc of 16 -17 year olds participating in education and training against the national average of 92.5pc and 94.4pc across the region.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, attributed the borough's success to working in partnership with local education providers such as Prospects.

Prospects has helped to lower the numbers of NEET learners by hosting events to support young people and by tracking their success.

Cllr Benham said: "Our education team has worked tirelessly to meet the individual needs of children between the ages of 16 and 18.

"Our partnership with Prospects has helped to boost the opportunities for young people and provided them with valuable information, advice, guidance and support as they navigate their transition into adulthood."