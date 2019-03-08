Young cadet uses newly learned first aid training to save man’s life in Upminster

Cadet Daniel Padgett with cadet instructor Chloe Gale. Daniel helped save the life of his friend's dad who suffered a stroke after he received first aid training at cadets.

A 15-year-old cadet helped save his friend’s dad’s life using first aid which he learnt earlier that week.

Cadet Daniel Padgett from Dagenham helped save the life of his friend's dad who suffered a stroke after he received first aid training at cadets.

Cdt Daniel Padgett was walking along Front Lane, Cranham, with his friend Bailey Ward and his dad when Bailey’s dad said he felt unwell.

As he began to collapse, Cdt Padgett remembered his training with Sgt instructor Chloe Gale and kept the situation calm, reassuring his friend and lowering the man to the ground and putting him in the recovery position.

The boy from Dagenham did all the checks to figure out what was causing the pain and began to gather any information he could to give to the ambulance service before calling 999.

As time went on, Cdt Padgett was concerned the man was experiencing stroke symptoms which he was taught during his training so asked an adult nearby to call for an ambulance again which then shortly arrived.

The man had a further stroke in the ambulance and was treated in hospital for a few days before he was then sent home to recover.

After hearing what had happened, his instructor Chloe nominated Daniel for praise worthy first aid award.

She said: “I am so proud of this young man, he has only been coming to cadets for a few weeks and to help someone in this way was exactly what we want to see from our cadets. He is such a hero in our eyes.”

Daniel’s mum said when he joined the cadet unit in Wood Lane, Dagenham, he would come home from each parade night, excited to explain the new things he learnt but she “never dreamed he would put them into practice.”

She said: “Daniel had wanted to join Cadets when he was younger, he finally decided that it was the right time for him to give it ago.”

If you would like to find out more about making a difference to young people in your area as well as learn new skills, you can get further information about joining the cadets by visiting armycadets.com