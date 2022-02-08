Daggers' Yoan Zouma condemned for alleged role in 'cat attack' video

Yoan Zouma of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Dover Athletic, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 2nd January 2022 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge FC has condemned its player Yoan Zouma for his alleged involvement in a video appearing to show West Ham star and his brother Kurt Zouma hitting a cat.

Yoan, who plays in defence for Daggers, is allegedly the person who filmed the video, which reportedly shows Kurt Zouma kicking, slapping and chasing the animal.

In a statement, Dagenham & Redbridge said the club had discussed the matter with their player and would “take some time to consider our response”.

“In the meantime, we would like to make it completely clear that we in no way condone any form of cruelty towards animals and take this matter very seriously,” they said.

Yoan Zouma said he deeply regretted his involvement in the video and apologised “unreservedly” for the “upset and distress” caused.

"I am now taking time to reflect on what I have done but wish to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident and not something that I am proud of,” he said.

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised for the video but has been condemned by his own club as well as animal charity RSPCA.