YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation
- Credit: YMCA
A charity which works with young people by providing fitness facilities, accommodation and childcare is preparing to move residents into its new Romford accommodation.
YMCA Thames Gateway will welcome 39 hostel residents into its move-on accommodation, named Park View due to its view over Grenfell Park, in the coming weeks.
The accommodation contains 39 one-bed units.
In order to give tenants more opportunity to engage with the charity, YMCA Thames Gateway has also become a member of Tenant Participation and Advisory Service (TPAS).
In joining the organisation, YMCA Thames Gateway said it will be supporting “not only” its staff but also the tenants to work “together more efficiently”.
The charity said that a new member of staff will now be recruited to focus on resident involvement to ensure they are "being heard” and have input into the charity going forward.
Promoting and championing tenant involvement and empowerment in social housing, TPAS is dedicated to improving the way in which landlords engage with their tenants.
Director of housing for YMCA Thames Gateway, Brian Cooke, said: “It’s paramount that our residents are in a position to influence the service they receive, hold us to account and join us in celebrating excellent work."