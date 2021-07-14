News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:35 PM July 14, 2021   
YMCA

YMCA Romford’s 148-bed hostel can be seen towering above the new Park View move-on accommodation. - Credit: YMCA

A charity which works with young people by providing fitness facilities, accommodation and childcare is preparing to move residents into its new Romford accommodation. 

YMCA Thames Gateway will welcome 39 hostel residents into its move-on accommodation, named Park View due to its view over Grenfell Park, in the coming weeks.

The accommodation contains 39 one-bed units. 

In order to give tenants more opportunity to engage with the charity, YMCA Thames Gateway has also become a member of Tenant Participation and Advisory Service (TPAS). 

In joining the organisation, YMCA Thames Gateway said it will be supporting “not only” its staff but also the tenants to work “together more efficiently”.  

You may also want to watch:

The charity said that a new member of staff will now be recruited to focus on resident involvement to ensure they are "being heard” and have input into the charity going forward.  

Promoting and championing tenant involvement and empowerment in social housing, TPAS is dedicated to improving the way in which landlords engage with their tenants.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site
  2. 2 Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin
  3. 3 Drapers’ Academy closed early due to positive Covid case in catering team
  1. 4 'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford
  2. 5 Romford barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair
  3. 6 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  4. 7 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  5. 8 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  6. 9 Rescuers couldn't save Rainham cat found with ‘severe injuries’ in alleyway
  7. 10 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Director of housing for YMCA Thames Gateway, Brian Cooke, said: “It’s paramount that our residents are in a position to influence the service they receive, hold us to account and join us in celebrating excellent work."



Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IECC Eid celebration

Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Jimmy Harrington

Football

Harold Hill family hosts charity football match in memory of son Jimmy

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon