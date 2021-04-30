11-year-old wins Hornchurch High School mask competition
- Credit: Hornchurch High School
A Hornchurch school pupil has been declared the winner of a competition for students to design their own face masks.
Hornchurch High School pupil Iqra, 11, won with her black mask decorated with yellow sunflowers.
Iqra, who wants to be a fashion designer when she grows up, told this paper: "It feels good to have won.
"I really like sunflowers and drawing nature, so thought why not turn it into a mask."
The school launched the mask competition on April 1, just before the Easter holidays, and all students were asked to create a design for their art homework.
You may also want to watch:
Staff member Andrew Wilkin, who initiated the competition with the school’s art department, explained it was designed to encourage students to wear face coverings.
He said: “I thought it would be a fun activity, and didn’t know of anywhere else that had done it.
Most Read
- 1 Queen's hospital nurse Emily Petersen helps dying man Facetime family
- 2 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
- 3 Rainham woman who died of Covid 'likely' caught virus in hospital
- 4 Harold Wood florist wins big at Prestige Awards 2021
- 5 The Romfood Review: A bit of the East End in Essex
- 6 RSPCA appeal after 'appalling' Rainham gosling attack
- 7 Romford MP Andrew Rosindell praises law on tougher animal abuse sentencing
- 8 Man taken to hospital after fire which destroys gazebo and hot tub
- 9 Hospitals hold pet therapy days to thank staff after 'challenging year'
- 10 Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market
“The younger children, mainly the Year 7s, were particularly excited about it.”
Mr Wilkin, who lives in Hornchurch, shortlisted three of the best designs and then asked his colleagues to help choose a winner.
One hundred masks of the winning design will be created by Total Merchandise and sold to pupils for £2 each.