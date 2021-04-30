11-year-old wins Hornchurch High School mask competition

Published: 3:44 PM April 30, 2021

Olivia (l), Rosie and Iqra (r) were shortlisted for the Hornchurch High School mask competition - Credit: Hornchurch High School

A Hornchurch school pupil has been declared the winner of a competition for students to design their own face masks.

Hornchurch High School pupil Iqra, 11, won with her black mask decorated with yellow sunflowers.

Year seven pupil Iqra won the competition for her sunflower mask - Credit: Hornchurch High School

Iqra, who wants to be a fashion designer when she grows up, told this paper: "It feels good to have won.

"I really like sunflowers and drawing nature, so thought why not turn it into a mask."

The school launched the mask competition on April 1, just before the Easter holidays, and all students were asked to create a design for their art homework.

Iqra's winning design was inspired by nature - Credit: Hornchurch High School

You may also want to watch:

Staff member Andrew Wilkin, who initiated the competition with the school’s art department, explained it was designed to encourage students to wear face coverings.

He said: “I thought it would be a fun activity, and didn’t know of anywhere else that had done it.

“The younger children, mainly the Year 7s, were particularly excited about it.”

Rosie was one of the three runners-up - Credit: Hornchurch High School

Mr Wilkin, who lives in Hornchurch, shortlisted three of the best designs and then asked his colleagues to help choose a winner.

Olivia's design was shortlisted - Credit: Hornchurch High School

One hundred masks of the winning design will be created by Total Merchandise and sold to pupils for £2 each.