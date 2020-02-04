Video

Calling all women of Romford! X Factor finalist invites women to feature in music video at Heart & Soul

X Factor finalist Melanie Masson is inviting women from Romford and Essex to feature in her music video. Picture: Nicky Johnstone Archant

An X-Factor finalist is inviting Romford women of all ages, shapes and sizes to feature in her latest musical video for a "fierce feminist" song.

Melanie Masson impressed the judges of Season 9 of ITV's The X Factor with her powerhouse blues vocals.

After leaving her record label last year Melanie decided to go it alone and her latest single is all about taking back control.

She told the Recorder: "My godmother lives in Romford and when I was looking for a music venue she recommended Heart & Soul.

"I just want to do something that shows no woman is invisible and no woman is irrelevant.

"No matter what age you are everyone has their strength.

"This is all about a celebration of womanhood."

Melanie describes the single, Why Don't You Love Me, as a "fierce, in your face, banging tune".

She is inviting women from Romford and Essex to come to Heart & Soul in Market Place on Monday, February 10 to feature in the video.

"It's not anti-man," said the Glasgow singer.

"It's a video celebrating how powerful and amazing women are. It's #womenpower - that's my mantra."

Melanie's godmother, Sheen Doran was in the 1980s band Total Coelo who are most known for their No.1 record I Eat Cannibals.

She said: "They were like the original Spice Girls and my godmother was the one with the flame red hair."

Sheen, from Romford, has played a major role in helping Melanie plan the music video and is the reason why she decided to film it in Romford.

Melanie is inspired by artists from the late 60s and early 70s including Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Tina Turner and Otis Redding,

She has starred in West End musicals such as Jailhouse Rock and Little Voice.

Speaking about her time on The X Factor, Melanie said: "I had such a brilliant year.

"There was Ella Henderson, Chris Malone, and James Arthur won that year.

"It's been crazy performing everywhere. I was signed by a Blues label which I left last year.

"I'm doing this all alone. I'm taking control back and that's the subject of this video."

Melanie is also performing with special guests in a soul music show at The Russ Club in Mawney Road, Romford on March 6.

Contact melvideo2020@gmail.com if you would like to take part in the February 10 video.