World War Two chef and former seamstress celebrates 100th birthday

Greg McNeill-Moss

Published: 12:52 PM March 28, 2022
Havering Cllr Jeffrey Tucker presenting Susannah Gans with flowers, a card and gold earrings at his shop Rainham Goldmine

Havering councillor Jeffrey Tucker giving Susannah Gans 100th birthday presents at his shop Rainham Goldmine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A former seamstress celebrated her 100th birthday with lunch at a five-star Mayfair hotel. 

Susannah Gans, who was born in East Ham on March 20, 1922, celebrated her centenary at Claridge’s.

“I absolutely loved my birthday, it was a wonderful day,” said Susannah.

It was organised for Susannah - a resident at Rainham's Chapel Lodge - by care worker Joanna Higgs, who has looked after her for 17 years.

Staff at Chapel Lodge also installed a garden bench with a plaque which reads: "Sue’s centenary." 

Reflecting on her life, Susannah said: “It’s been hard work and I’ve had a busy life, so now I’m enjoying just relaxing now and being well looked after by Jo.”

For most of her career, the centenarian was a seamstress in Algate - following after her father, who was a tailor. 

However, during World War Two, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and cooked for troops stationed in Aldershot, Hampshire.

Her late husband Morris Gans passed away 40 years ago and her son David now lives in Canada.

Joanna said: “She’s an amazing lady and I am just so proud of her.”

Cllr Jeffrey Tucker also presented Susannah with flowers, a card and gold earrings at his shop Rainham Goldmine - where she has been a loyal customer.

