WrestleForce returns to Collier Row community centre

PUBLISHED: 10:07 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 14 January 2020

Romford's Mark Trew with a jumping knee strike on Connor Mills. Mark Trew goes one on one with Connor Mills on February 8 at the North Romford Community Centre. Picture: WrestleForce.

Romford's Mark Trew with a jumping knee strike on Connor Mills. Mark Trew goes one on one with Connor Mills on February 8 at the North Romford Community Centre. Picture: WrestleForce.

WrestleForce

The superstars of WrestleForce return to the North Romford Community Centre on February 8.

Hainault competitor Jaden Williams with a standing shooting star press. Picture: WrestleForce.Hainault competitor Jaden Williams with a standing shooting star press. Picture: WrestleForce.

Last year's event hosted 170 spectators for an evening of incredible action that saw competitors from around Essex go head to head.

Romford 17-year-old Mark Trew battled for the title last year, but came up short.

If he can beat his competitor 21-year-old Connor Mills, last year's defending champion from Harlow, this year, he'll be the youngest title holder in WrestleForce history.

Mark Trew started wrestling at the WrestleForce Academy in Rayleigh at just 14.

Battling for the women's title, competitors who train together at the London School of Lucha Libre in Bethnal Green, Aleah James from Harold Hill and 'Clementine'.

Other matches to take place on the night will see impressive vault back flips by Oli Pearce while Jaden Williams is the master of what is called the "shooting star press", a manoeuvre where he jumps off the top rope and back flips while travelling forwards.

Doors open at 6.30pm at the community centre in Clockhouse Lane, tickets are available on the WrestleForce website.

