Spread kindness by sending letters to Romford care home

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 November 2020

Willows Care Home in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

A Romford care home is calling on people to spread a little kindness by sending letters, drawings and poems to its elderly residents.

Willows Care Home is using World Kindness Day – celebrated each year on November 13 – to encourage people living in the borough to bring a smile to those who have had to cope with not regularly seeing loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

The care home hopes that receiving correspondence from the community will help combat loneliness and isolation, with residents able to respond using Willows’ own branded postcards.

Manager Claudia Ramsay said: “If they can receive a letter, card, drawing or poem from local children or anyone who lives in the area, it would make their day and let them know that their local community really does care.”

To send a letter, poem or picture, email willows@canfordhealthcare.co.uk or post them to World Kindness Day, Willows Care Home, 229 London Road, Romford RM7 9BQ.

