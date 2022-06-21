The World Cup of Pool was held in the Brentwood Centre from June 14 to 19 - Credit: Matchroom Multi Sport

More than 30 countries battled it out in Matchroom’s World Cup of Pool in Brentwood this June – with the winning team walking away with a share of $250,000.

The biggest names in nine-ball pool competed at the Brentwood Centre from June 14 to 19, in what was the venue’s first major professional cue sport event this year.

Comprised of teams of two, the tournament was a straight knockout, meaning any errors could see a nation leaving the centre empty-handed.

In Sunday’s final (June 19), Spain managed to overcome Singapore 11-6 in what was their first World Cup of Pool win.

The cup was presented by the leader of Brentwood Borough Council, Cllr Chris Hossack.

Cllr Hossack said: “What a fantastic week for Brentwood to be hosting the World Cup of Pool at the Brentwood Centre.

“Our thanks to Brentwood-based Matchroom Sport’s president Barry Hearn for agreeing to host this global sporting event in Brentwood.

“It put our town on TV screens around the world and gave Essex cue sports fans a chance to go along to see an international tournament on their doorstep.”

He added his congratulations to the Spanish team - David Alcaide and Francisco Sanchez Ruiz - for their triumph in what he described as a "terrific final”.

Matchroom Multi-sport managing director Emily Frazer said: “We’re delighted with how the World Cup of Pool went down in Brentwood.

“We would like to take the chance to thank all the fans who turned out to watch and the players for their involvement in a great tournament.

“Most importantly, the staff on site who made the event possible.”

Shaun Beagle, area contract manager at Everyone Active, which manages the Brentwood Centre, added: “We’re thrilled to have been able to team up with Matchroom to deliver our first large-scale sporting event here last weekend.

“We had an excellent turnout and atmosphere with over 1,300 tickets sold.

"It has been a huge moment for the town and we’re now looking to our next major televised sporting event at The Brentwood Centre which will be snooker’s English Open.

“Everyone Active has a great track record of hosting events on this scale, and we’re excited to see what other sporting opportunities the partnership brings.”