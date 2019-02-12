Gallery

World Book Day 2019: Havering youngsters go all out with their costumes

Esme The Emerald Princess. Rebecca Achillea

The Recorder has been flooded with brilliant pictures of children dressed up in their favourite book characters for the day.

From Where’s Wallys, Mary Poppins and Gangsta Grannies, to Ratburgers, Goldilocks and Willy Wonkas, children and their parents have gone above and beyond to impress their friends at school.

Take a look through our gallery to see for yourselves!