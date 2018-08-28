Search

Emerson Park Academy students delighted as work on £2.3million humanities block begins

PUBLISHED: 12:12 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 23 January 2019

Site Manager Bob Lambert, Head Boy and Girl Matt Cornish and Maria Boswell and Facilities Manager James Weatherley at the site of the new building at Emerson Park Academy.

Archant

Emerson Park Academy was awarded £2.3million from the Department for Education to create a state of the art humanities block for their students.

Construction started this week on a new humanities building at the school in Wych Elm Road.

Scott McGuinness, headteacher at the school, told the Recorder: “The pupils and staff see this as a great opportunity to further develop their knowledge of key subjects, including history and geography.

“The work has already started and we wait, with great anticipation, to see the end product. The works should take the education at Emerson Park Academy to an even higher level.”

Work on the humanities building is due to be completed by autumn this year.

Mr McGuinness added: “The new build will consist of twelve state of the art teaching rooms with facilities that should enhance what is already a successful department.”

