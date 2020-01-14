Women in Rock: Four women pay tribute to female rock legends at Romford's Brookside Theatre

Jennifer Greene,Tanya Seifert and Ruby Sayre performing in the Women in Rock show. Picture: Yellow Mustang Archant

A show dedicated to the world's greatest female rock legends is coming to Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Women in Rock is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre on January 31. Picture: APK Event Photography Women in Rock is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre on January 31. Picture: APK Event Photography

Since joining the UK theatre circuit in 2016, Women in Rock has been entertaining audiences all over the country with their show which pays tribute to the biggest female rock icons of all time.

The singers will be kick-starting their 2020 tour at Romford's Brookside Theatre this month.

Kim Neaves, who produced and directs the show, said: "The audience can expect a spectacular two-hour show from three of the UK's best vocalists backed by a live band that recreates with precision songs made famous by the world's greatest female rock artists.

"From Joan Jett to Pink, Heart to Blondie, Tina Turner to Cher - we throw in some great classics from Belinda Carlisle to the Bangles.

Women in Rock is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre on January 31. Carpediem Captures Women in Rock is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre on January 31. Carpediem Captures

"People who have not seen us are a little unsure, but within the first few numbers are up on their feet dancing and singing along with us."

The producer added that rock covers many genres, so audience members should not expect just hard rock but pop rock too.

She told the Recorder: "There was a big niche in the market for a tribute to sole female rock so decided to give it a shot.

"Rock is predominantly male with plenty of artists such as Bon Jovi, Led Zepplin, AC/DC and so on.

Jennifer Greene is the MD for Women in Rock which is coming to Brookside Theatre. Picture: Yellow Mustang Jennifer Greene is the MD for Women in Rock which is coming to Brookside Theatre. Picture: Yellow Mustang

"There are so many female greats out there."

The singers have been invited to Europe twice to perform to audiences of up to 120,000 people in Prague and Portugal.

Their 2020 tour includes new songs, costume changes, a live seven-piece band and a full choreographed set.

Kim said: "The girls have all performed all over the world, performing on some of the biggest cruise ships and the West End in panto.

Jennifer Greene,Tanya Seifert and Ruby Sayre performing in the Women in Rock show. Picture: Carpediem Captures Jennifer Greene,Tanya Seifert and Ruby Sayre performing in the Women in Rock show. Picture: Carpediem Captures

"Jennifer Greene who is the show's MD was chosen to perform from hundreds for the Andrew Lloyd Webber European Gala tour where she sung Memory from Cats.

You may also want to watch:

"Ruby has a wealth of experience too. She was vocal captain at Carnival cruise and studied at performing arts.

"Tanya is an original artist and performs regularly with her band across the UK."

Audience members can expect to hear some of the biggest rock tunes including Because The Night, Black Velvet, What's Up, Nutbush City Limits, Piece of My Heart and Total Eclipse of the Heart.

The Women in Rock singers will also be performing the powerful mezzo-soprano vocals of soul and blues singer Janis Joplin and Michigan rock and roll legend Suzi Quatro.

Quatro has sold more than 50million albums and is credited as becoming the first female bass player to become a major rock star.

Speaking about her favourite rock artist, Kim said she is a big fan of Ann Wilson.

Her powerful vocals scored several hits for the Heart in the 1970s including Crazy on You and Barracuda.

The California singer first rose to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer and songwriter for the rock band Heart.

She launched her own solo project, The Ann Wilson Thing! in 2015.

"My all time favourite female artist is without a shadow of doubt Ann Wilson from Heart because her voice is so pure and effortless," said Kim.

"Her range is insane and she sings every song as though she has lived it."

Brookside Theatre is the start of Women in Rock's tour, but the vocalists will also be bringing their show to Patti Pavillion in Swansea, The Y Theatre in Leicester, the Neeld Arts Centre in Chippenham and The Broadway Theatre in Barking.

Kim added: "People should come and see the show because we guarantee it will be an unforgettable night listening to songs that will bring back the best memories.

"Plus once you have seen us, you will keep coming back."

Women in Rock is showing at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Friday, January 31 at 8pm.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755 775 for tickets.