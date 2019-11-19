Two women hit by a car in Romford
PUBLISHED: 10:23 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 19 November 2019
Archant
A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Romford this morning.
Police were called just after 6.15am on Tuesday, November 19 to reports that a car had been in collision with two pedestrians in Crow Lane.
The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance service attended the scene.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The female pedestrians will be taken to an east London hospital.
"One is believed to be in a critical condition.
"Enquiries continue."
Tfl Traffic News tweeted that Crow Lane is closed between Whalebone Lane South and Nursery Walk with delays in Rush Green Road, Dagenham Road and Rom Valley Way.