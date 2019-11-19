Two women hit by a car in Romford

A woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Romford this morning.

Crow Lane (Romford) is closed between Whalebone Lane South and Nursery Walk due to a collision. Traffic is slow in the area with delays on Rush Green Road, Dagenham Road and Rom Valley Way. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 19, 2019

Police were called just after 6.15am on Tuesday, November 19 to reports that a car had been in collision with two pedestrians in Crow Lane.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance service attended the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The female pedestrians will be taken to an east London hospital.

"One is believed to be in a critical condition.

"Enquiries continue."

