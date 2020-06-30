Search

Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 30 June 2020

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

Tracey Grove

A woman has fallen from a bridge near the junction of the A127 in Harold Wood.

Police were called shortly before 10.15am today (June 30) to the junction with Squirrels Heath Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said they had received a report that a woman had fallen from a bridge.

Officers and London Ambulance Service staff are at the scene, where the woman is being treated.

The spokesperson added that the force is awaiting an update on her condition and confirmed there are road closures in place.

