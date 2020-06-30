Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood
PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 30 June 2020
Tracey Grove
A woman has fallen from a bridge near the junction of the A127 in Harold Wood.
Police were called shortly before 10.15am today (June 30) to the junction with Squirrels Heath Road.
You may also want to watch:
A Met Police spokesperson said they had received a report that a woman had fallen from a bridge.
Officers and London Ambulance Service staff are at the scene, where the woman is being treated.
The spokesperson added that the force is awaiting an update on her condition and confirmed there are road closures in place.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.