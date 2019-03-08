Woman taken to hospital after car crash in Upminster country lane

A country lane in Upminster was closed on Tuesday afternoon while emergency services responded to a car crash that left a woman in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Aveley Road at the junction with Bramble Lane at 2.45pm.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"Two vehicles had collided at the scene.

"A woman who had been injured was taken to hospital, her injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening."

Road closures were put in place and traffic was diverted while emergency services responded to the incident.