Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman taken to hospital after car crash in Upminster country lane

PUBLISHED: 11:43 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 14 August 2019

The junction of Aveley Road, Warwick Lane and Bramble Lane where the crash occurred. Picture: Google Maps

The junction of Aveley Road, Warwick Lane and Bramble Lane where the crash occurred. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A country lane in Upminster was closed on Tuesday afternoon while emergency services responded to a car crash that left a woman in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Aveley Road at the junction with Bramble Lane at 2.45pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"Two vehicles had collided at the scene.

"A woman who had been injured was taken to hospital, her injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening."

Road closures were put in place and traffic was diverted while emergency services responded to the incident.

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with opening week

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Kadell Daniel of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Margate 2

Noel Leighton of Margate and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Burglars break into Spanish home of four-year-old Isla Caton’s family as she continues cancer treatment

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

Woman taken to hospital after car crash in Upminster country lane

The junction of Aveley Road, Warwick Lane and Bramble Lane where the crash occurred. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists