Woman taken to hospital with 'potentially life changing injuries' after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was seriously injured in a car crash in Upminster this afternoon (Wednesday, June 5).

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to reports of a collision in Hall Lane at around 2pm.

She told the Recorder: "Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a car had collided with a lamppost.

"The female driver was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries."

Eyewitnesses claimed police officers closed part of Hall Lane near the A127 junction and were redirecting traffic either back towards Upminster town centre or back onto the A127 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Met confirmed no arrests have been made and police inquiries continue.