Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham
PUBLISHED: 16:53 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 24 April 2019
Archant
A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after a collision with a vehicle in Rainham.
The London Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Rainham Road today (Wednesday, April 24) at around 5.20am.
An LAS spokeswoman said: “We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew. The first crew was on scene in three minutes.
“We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre.”