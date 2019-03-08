Woman taken to hospital after she is struck by car in Rainham

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after she was hit by a car in Rainham Road, Rainham on Wednesday, April 24. Picture: Biscuit from Rainham @DA_Stonerz Archant

A woman was taken to a major trauma centre after a collision with a vehicle in Rainham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Rainham Road today (Wednesday, April 24) at around 5.20am.

An LAS spokeswoman said: “We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew. The first crew was on scene in three minutes.

“We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre.”