Woman recently robbed in Upminster speaks out in the hope of preventing future incidents

Two women had their purses robbed at the Trinity URC Church in Upminster in recent weeks, with the appeal ongoing to return sentimental items which were lost. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman who was robbed in Upminster has spoken out about her experience in the hope that it may prevent future incidents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angela Bell was running the Beavers Club on October 5 with another lady — who has chosen to remain anonymous — at the Trinity URC Church in Station Road.

She said: “Because of coronavirus, parents are not allowed to come into the church to collect their children and so we have been taking them to the foyer.

You may also want to watch:

“The man must’ve been watching us.

“He was seen around the church at 6.50pm; our purses were stolen just after 7pm.”

Inside Angela’s purse was a picture of her late grandad which she would like to see returned.

She hopes speaking out will ensure the public remain vigilant around the church.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police, quoting reference 5415 010/20.