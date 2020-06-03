Woman injured in Upminster crash
PUBLISHED: 10:57 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 03 June 2020
Firefighters were called to reports of a collision on Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, yesterday (June 2) at 4.37pm.
A vehicle collided with another stationary vehicle. A woman was trapped by the nature of her injuries and was released from the vehicle. She was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.
Fire crews from Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene as well as three ambulance crews and a incident response officer.
