Woman injured in Upminster crash

A woman was injured in a collision in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster. Picture: Havering Council Havering Council

Firefighters were called to reports of a collision on Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, yesterday (June 2) at 4.37pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A vehicle collided with another stationary vehicle. A woman was trapped by the nature of her injuries and was released from the vehicle. She was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene as well as three ambulance crews and a incident response officer.