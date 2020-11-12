Woman taken to hospital after Hornchurch collision
PUBLISHED: 13:42 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 12 November 2020
Matt Clemenson
A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision in Hornchurch this morning.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called just after 9.50am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Wingletye Lane.
A spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. A woman was treated for a back injury and taken to hospital as a priority.”
A Met Police spokesperson added: “Police were called at 9.49am on Thursday, November 12 to reports of a car in collision with a female pedestrian at the junction of Dury Falls Close with Wingletye Lane. Officers and LAS attended.
“The woman’s injuries have been deemed not life-threatening and not life-changing. Roads have now re-opened.”
