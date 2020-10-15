Woman taken to major trauma centre with potentially life threatening injuries following Hacton Lane collision
PUBLISHED: 16:25 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 15 October 2020
A woman has been taken to a major trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Hacton Lane, Hornchurch.
Police were called at 2.52pm today to reports of a crash between a car and a lorry, attending the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS), London Fire Brigade (LFB) and an air ambulance.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
At this stage her condition is being treated as potentially life-threatening.
The road is closed in both directions and closures are also in place at Bevan Way and Derby Avenue.
An LAS spokesperson confirmed that the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.
Traffic is being diverted which is causing delays around Hornchurch and Upminster.
More to follow.
