Woman, 93, in hospital after Romford collision

PUBLISHED: 11:37 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 01 December 2020

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Police

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A 93-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision in Romford.

Police were called at 12.20pm on Sunday (November 29) to reports of a collision between a car and a woman riding a mobility scooter on Mawney Road.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to an east London hospital.

A Met Police spokesperson said she remains in a serious condition and her family has been informed.

Detectives are investigating and want to speak with anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage.

The car driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 020 8597 4874 or on 101 quoting reference Cad 3030/29Nov.

