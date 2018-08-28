Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 January 2019

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital as a priority after a car crash in Hornchurch.

Emergency services were called at around 2.53pm yesterday (Monday, January 14) to reports of a crash on Franmil Road.

An ambulance crew and a single responder in a car were sent to the scene.

London Ambulance Service treated a woman at the scene and she was taken to hospital as a priority.

The Met Police has been contacted for further information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager stabbed in the neck in Harold Hill after being attacked by group on mopeds

A police cordon is in place in North Hill Drive in Harold Hill this morning. Photo: Louise Newton

Disruption on train line due to injured swan

The TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are affected. Picture: Catherine Davison

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham defender still undecided about future at the club

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford’s Brookside Theatre launches appeal for volunteers to help out at community venue

Brookside Theatre in Romford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists