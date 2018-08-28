Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A woman was taken to hospital as a priority after a car crash in Hornchurch.

Emergency services were called at around 2.53pm yesterday (Monday, January 14) to reports of a crash on Franmil Road.

An ambulance crew and a single responder in a car were sent to the scene.

London Ambulance Service treated a woman at the scene and she was taken to hospital as a priority.

The Met Police has been contacted for further information.