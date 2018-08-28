Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash
PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 January 2019
Google Maps
A woman was taken to hospital as a priority after a car crash in Hornchurch.
Emergency services were called at around 2.53pm yesterday (Monday, January 14) to reports of a crash on Franmil Road.
An ambulance crew and a single responder in a car were sent to the scene.
London Ambulance Service treated a woman at the scene and she was taken to hospital as a priority.
The Met Police has been contacted for further information.