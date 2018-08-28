Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash
PUBLISHED: 08:45 27 December 2018
Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 28-year-old woman was hit by a van outside of a charity shop in Harold Hill.
Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the collision that happened around 7.30am on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24).
The woman was hit by a van in Hilldene Avenue, and police officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
At the scene, outside of St Francis Hospice, the woman suffered a head injury and was taken by LAS to an east London hospital.
The woman remains in hospital, in what police described as a “serious but stable” condition.
The driver of the van stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Investigators from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage investigate.
Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact officers on 020 8597 4874, or by dialling 101 and quoting CAD1241/24DEC.