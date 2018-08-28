Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

PUBLISHED: 08:45 27 December 2018

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 28-year-old woman was hit by a van outside of a charity shop in Harold Hill.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating the collision that happened around 7.30am on Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24).

The woman was hit by a van in Hilldene Avenue, and police officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

At the scene, outside of St Francis Hospice, the woman suffered a head injury and was taken by LAS to an east London hospital.

The woman remains in hospital, in what police described as a “serious but stable” condition.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Investigators from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact officers on 020 8597 4874, or by dialling 101 and quoting CAD1241/24DEC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Community has raised more than £210,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

Volunteers from St Francis Hospice have raised more than £213,000 this year to help provide specialist end of life care.

Bostik North: Tilbury 4 Romford 1

Danny Cossington of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists