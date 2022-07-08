Woman seriously injured in collision near cricket club
- Credit: PA
A woman was seriously injured in a collision near a cricket club in Herongate.
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, in Brentwood Road just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.
The incident is thought to have happened opposite Herongate and Ingrave Cricket Club in the village near Brentwood.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered injuries which police say are not life-threatening.
The car involved could be a black Ford Fiesta, according to the force.
Anyone with information can submit a report on Essex Police's website or by using its online chat service on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.
People can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 'I hadn’t done anything wrong’: Romford man wins five-month fight over parking fine
- 2 Proposal to bulldoze Romford shops to make way for 15 homes
- 3 One injured in three-car crash in Collier Row
- 4 Coroner: Romford man's death followed 'unacceptable failure' in care
- 5 'A social club for the community': 90-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall to close after 'losing battle' over lease
- 6 Brentwood murder accused 'didn't want' the police involved, trial hears
- 7 'Extremely dangerous': Waiting banned on Rainham road after driver airs concerns
- 8 Is the surge in Covid cases impacting east London hospital admissions?
- 9 Bid to turn Harold Wood motor shop into three-bedroom home refused by council
- 10 Watch: Brawl erupts on Heath Park street outside pub
Police ask anyone to quote STORM 834 of July 5 when providing any information.