Woman seriously injured in collision near cricket club

Police were called to a report of the collision in Brentwood Road - Credit: PA

A woman was seriously injured in a collision near a cricket club in Herongate.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, in Brentwood Road just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.

The incident is thought to have happened opposite Herongate and Ingrave Cricket Club in the village near Brentwood.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered injuries which police say are not life-threatening.

The car involved could be a black Ford Fiesta, according to the force.

Anyone with information can submit a report on Essex Police's website or by using its online chat service on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.

People can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police ask anyone to quote STORM 834 of July 5 when providing any information.