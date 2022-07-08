News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Woman seriously injured in collision near cricket club

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:40 PM July 8, 2022
Police say they have discovered the body of a man at Great Stukeley

Police were called to a report of the collision in Brentwood Road - Credit: PA

A woman was seriously injured in a collision near a cricket club in Herongate.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, in Brentwood Road just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.

The incident is thought to have happened opposite Herongate and Ingrave Cricket Club in the village near Brentwood.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered injuries which police say are not life-threatening.

The car involved could be a black Ford Fiesta, according to the force.

Anyone with information can submit a report on Essex Police's website or by using its online chat service on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.

People can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I hadn’t done anything wrong’: Romford man wins five-month fight over parking fine
  2. 2 Proposal to bulldoze Romford shops to make way for 15 homes
  3. 3 One injured in three-car crash in Collier Row
  1. 4 Coroner: Romford man's death followed 'unacceptable failure' in care
  2. 5 'A social club for the community': 90-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall to close after 'losing battle' over lease
  3. 6 Brentwood murder accused 'didn't want' the police involved, trial hears
  4. 7 'Extremely dangerous': Waiting banned on Rainham road after driver airs concerns
  5. 8 Is the surge in Covid cases impacting east London hospital admissions?
  6. 9 Bid to turn Harold Wood motor shop into three-bedroom home refused by council
  7. 10 Watch: Brawl erupts on Heath Park street outside pub

Police ask anyone to quote STORM 834 of July 5 when providing any information.

London Live News
Essex Police
Brentwood News

Don't Miss

Maria Evans (left) and Rena Reihi (right) are due to launch two businesses, Intravenous Events and Essex Raving Brunch

Romford pair hope to 'bring a little bit of raving' to Hornchurch

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Rainham Road

Knife Crime

Teen taken to hospital as 'priority' after being stabbed in Rainham

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in June

London Live News

Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Harrow Drive in Hornchurch, where a 52-year-old man was found with head injuries

London Live News

Man, 52, found with head injuries in Hornchurch

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon