Mum of Romford soldier Kirk Redpath killed in Iraq 12 years ago to hold fundraiser for military charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 August 2019

Kirk Redpath

Archant

The mother of a soldier who was killed 12 years ago in Iraq is raising funds for a military charity.

Photographs at the memorial service for Kirk Redpath, who was killed in action 10 years ago. Picture: Catherine DavisonPhotographs at the memorial service for Kirk Redpath, who was killed in action 10 years ago. Picture: Catherine Davison

Mandy Neal is hosting a fundraiser for the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund on Saturday, October 19 from 7pm to midnight at the Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club in Victoria Road, Dagenham.

Guests can enjoy music, refreshments, a children's raffle and half-a-bucket raffle on the day.

Mandy told the Recorder: "This is the first fundraiser I'm doing in memory of Kirk.

"It's something that is hard to deal with as it brings back a lot of raw emotions.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of him.

"I'm never ever going to forget him but I hope this will give me some closure."

Lance Cpl Kirk Redpath was just 22 when he died in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast on August 8 2007, as he travelled in a convoy from Kuwait to Basra.

Kirk, from Romford, known as 'Rederz' to his regiment, had been a dedicated drummer in The Royal British Legion Band & Corps of Drums Romford since the age of 11, and served with the 1st Battalion (Pipes and Drums) of the Irish Guards.

"The money that goes to the Irish Guard could help families that may find themselves in the same situation as me," said Mandy.

"I just want to be able to give something back."

Mum of Romford soldier Kirk Redpath killed in Iraq 12 years ago to hold fundraiser for military charity

Kirk Redpath
