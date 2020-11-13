Woman hit twice by car in Upminster issues road safety plea

A pedestrian hit twice by a car has revealed how the serious injuries she suffered have impacted on her independence.

Sandra Ponter, 72, was crossing Tudor Gardens in Upminster when a car drove into her. As she shouted at the driver asking why he had collided with her, he drove into her again. The mum-of-four was thrown across the road.

She was taken to hospital with a broken right leg and knee. Sandra, of Upminster, underwent surgery to have metal plate and pins inserted in her leg as well as a bone graft.

Sandra is now using Road Safety Week – November 16 to 22 – to warn of the dangers of people not taking care on the roads.

She had been shopping in Waitrose and was walking to a cash machine to withdraw money when the incident happened at around 6.30pm on October 10 last year.

She said: “I was crossing the road and all of a sudden the driver drove into my leg. I was shocked and shouted at him asking why he had done that and then he drove into me again.

“The next thing I was lying on the opposite side of the road. I was in absolute agony and couldn’t stand up.

“The last year has been incredibly difficult. My right leg is no longer straight as my foot and knee have turned inwards and I walk with a slight limp.”

Passers-by came to Sandra’s aid. She spent 15 days in hospital. She was discharged with a leg brace and a walking frame and was reliant on her children and carers for help.

More than a year on she continues to experience shooting pains in her right leg and swelling.

She said: “Before the crash I used to enjoy my independence. I loved spending time with my friends and family but now I’m pretty much housebound and can’t get out unless I’ve someone to support me.

“I still worry about what the future may hold. I just hope that drivers realise the hurt they can cause by not paying attention and take care on the roads at all time.”

Following the incident she instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate and help her access the specialist rehabilitation and therapies she requires.

No criminal case was brought against the driver. However, his insurers admitted liability for the collision in a separate civil case brought by Irwin Mitchell, with lawyers securing an interim payment for Sandra, who faces having to undergo a knee replacement in the future.