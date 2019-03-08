Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car
PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 20 June 2019
Archant
A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car on the A12 last night.
Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports that a car had hit a pedestrian on the A12 at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, June 19.
A Met spokesman said: "The pedestrian - believed to be aged in her 20s - was taken to a south London hospital.
"She remains there in a critical condition.
"The car stopped at the scene."
An LAS spokeswoman added: "We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.
"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated a person at the scene for head injuries and took them to hospital by air."
Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.