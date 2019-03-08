Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic Archant

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car on the A12 last night.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports that a car had hit a pedestrian on the A12 at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, June 19.

A Met spokesman said: "The pedestrian - believed to be aged in her 20s - was taken to a south London hospital.

"She remains there in a critical condition.

"The car stopped at the scene."

An LAS spokeswoman added: "We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene for head injuries and took them to hospital by air."

Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.