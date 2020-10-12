Search

Advanced search

‘She always goes the extra mile’: Woman awarded honour for services to Romford community

PUBLISHED: 11:36 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 12 October 2020

Sue Connelly has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture courtesy of Andrew Rosindell's office

Sue Connelly has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture courtesy of Andrew Rosindell's office

Andrew Rosindell's office

A long-serving member of Andrew Rosindell’s office has been honoured for her services to the community in Romford.

Sue Connelly, who has been constituency secretary for the Romford MP, caseworker and volunteer over almost 20 years, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours.

You may also want to watch:

She has also been a member of Romford Conservative Association for decades.

Mr Rosindell congratulated Sue on the award, describing her as a “Romford institution”.

He said: “It has been a privilege to have Sue working in my office over the years, during which time she has used her tremendous local knowledge, good humour and dedication to help my constituents in so many ways. She always goes the extra mile.”

Sue added: “I am deeply humbled to receive the British Empire Medal. It’s wonderful to be appreciated for my work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch racer Thompson endures mixed emotions but extends his Trophy race lead

Bobby Thompson extended his Jack Sears Trophy lead at Croft (Pic: BT Motorsport)

Fan’s column: Is this the new normal for West Ham after back-to-back wins?

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

MBE for teacher who has volunteered 10,000 hours with St John Ambulance

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin

‘She always goes the extra mile’: Woman awarded honour for services to Romford community

Sue Connelly has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture courtesy of Andrew Rosindell's office

Hornchurch Leisure Centre doubles up as support hub to deliver more than 3,000 food packages during lockdown

(L-R) Jay Kissoon, Garry Firth, and Tom Fletcher from Hornchurch Leisure Centre, who were pivotal to running the support hub set up in the facility's sports hall during lockdown. Picture: Everyone Active