‘She always goes the extra mile’: Woman awarded honour for services to Romford community

Sue Connelly has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture courtesy of Andrew Rosindell's office Andrew Rosindell's office

A long-serving member of Andrew Rosindell’s office has been honoured for her services to the community in Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Connelly, who has been constituency secretary for the Romford MP, caseworker and volunteer over almost 20 years, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours.

You may also want to watch:

She has also been a member of Romford Conservative Association for decades.

Mr Rosindell congratulated Sue on the award, describing her as a “Romford institution”.

He said: “It has been a privilege to have Sue working in my office over the years, during which time she has used her tremendous local knowledge, good humour and dedication to help my constituents in so many ways. She always goes the extra mile.”

Sue added: “I am deeply humbled to receive the British Empire Medal. It’s wonderful to be appreciated for my work.”