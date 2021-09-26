Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances
Published: 2:22 PM September 26, 2021
- Credit: PA WIRE
A 52-year-old woman has died in Collier Row.
The Met Police were called at 10am on Friday (September 24) to Cardiff Close with concerns for the welfare of a woman in one of the properties.
She was found unresponsive.
Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.22am.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem on September 25 was inconclusive.
You may also want to watch:
An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances and police officers say they are waiting for the results of further tests.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, giving the reference 7965/23SEP.
Most Read
- 1 Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster
- 2 Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances
- 3 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 4 Romford school prepped for another 100 years as major renovation works end
- 5 Broken bus stop in Upminster to be repaired within 'few weeks'
- 6 Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop
- 7 Royal Mail apologises for Covid-related delays as pensioner reports no deliveries 'for weeks'
- 8 Hospital's failure to identify neck injury 'contributed' to courier's death, inquest finds
- 9 Hornchurch Covid woodland memorial gets residents' backing, survey says
- 10 Hospitality Hero: 'Biggest prize is appreciation,' says tearoom owner