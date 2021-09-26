News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances

Franki Berry

Published: 2:22 PM September 26, 2021   
Police were called on Friday, September 24 - Credit: PA WIRE

A 52-year-old woman has died in Collier Row. 

The Met Police were called at 10am on Friday (September 24) to Cardiff Close with concerns for the welfare of a woman in one of the properties.

She was found unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.22am.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem on September 25 was inconclusive.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances and police officers say they are waiting for the results of further tests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, giving the reference 7965/23SEP.

