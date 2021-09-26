Woman, 52, dies in Collier Row in 'unexplained' circumstances

Published: 2:22 PM September 26, 2021

A 52-year-old woman has died in Collier Row.

The Met Police were called at 10am on Friday (September 24) to Cardiff Close with concerns for the welfare of a woman in one of the properties.

She was found unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.22am.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem on September 25 was inconclusive.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances and police officers say they are waiting for the results of further tests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, giving the reference 7965/23SEP.