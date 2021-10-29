Woman dies in Havering house fire

Published: 7:57 AM October 29, 2021

London Fire Brigade attended the incident late last night. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman died in a house fire in Queens Park Road in Havering last night (October 28).

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a two-storey mid-terraced house where the majority of the ground floor was damaged by the flames.

London Fire Brigade was called at 10.06pm and around 40 firefighters attended the scene. The blaze was under control by midnight.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Romford, Hornchurch, Dagenham and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.



