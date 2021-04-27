News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 6:06 PM April 27, 2021   
A woman in her fifties has died after falling from a height near the Liberty Shopping Centre - Credit: @FS____v7

A woman in her 50s has died after falling from a height near The Liberty Shopping Centre.

Emergency services were called yesterday at 4.50pm to reports of an unresponsive woman at The Liberty Shopping Centre, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police say that at this stage, the death is being treated as non-suspicious and her next of kin have been notified.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."

