Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman has died after suffering a heart attack on a bus in Upminster Bridge this morning (Monday, May 13), the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a police cordon around a bus in Upminster Bridge, with both paramedics and a number of police officers at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to Upminster Road at 9.12am "to reports of a person unwell".

She continued: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two medics in cars to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."

And a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to the scene at around 9.20am by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

She said: "Police were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest on Upminster Road.

"The woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her next-of-kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."