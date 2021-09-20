Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
Published: 1:23 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Cash Boyle
A woman has died after falling from a 'substantial height' in Romford this morning (September 20).
At 9.46am, police were called to Brewery Walk with reports of concerns for a person's safety.
Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.
They found a woman, aged in her 60s, had fallen from a substantial height. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.17am.
At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained and is not thought to be suspicious.
You may also want to watch:
The area pictured - the junction between Havana Close and Exchange Street - remained cordoned off as of 10.45am.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 2 Havering road and rail delays to look out for next week
- 3 Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers
- 4 Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused
- 5 Sixth form denies knowledge of alleged A Level 'no confidence vote'
- 6 Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man
- 7 'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months
- 8 Havering's Hospitality Heroes revealed: Which venues are crowned winners?
- 9 Sentencing of Harold Hill ATM robber is postponed
- 10 Daniel Laskos death: Court hearing for murder accused teens