Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford

Published: 1:23 PM September 20, 2021

The area around Havana Close and Exchange Street remained cordoned off as of 10.45am. - Credit: Cash Boyle

A woman has died after falling from a 'substantial height' in Romford this morning (September 20).

At 9.46am, police were called to Brewery Walk with reports of concerns for a person's safety.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a woman, aged in her 60s, had fallen from a substantial height. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.17am.

At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained and is not thought to be suspicious.

The area pictured - the junction between Havana Close and Exchange Street - remained cordoned off as of 10.45am.