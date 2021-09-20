News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:23 PM September 20, 2021   
Romford death

A woman has died after falling from a substantial height in Romford this morning (September 20). The area around Havana Close and Exchange Street remained cordoned off as of 10.45am. - Credit: Cash Boyle

A woman has died after falling from a 'substantial height' in Romford this morning (September 20).

At 9.46am, police were called to Brewery Walk with reports of concerns for a person's safety.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

They found a woman, aged in her 60s, had fallen from a substantial height. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.17am.

At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained and is not thought to be suspicious.

You may also want to watch:

The area pictured - the junction between Havana Close and Exchange Street - remained cordoned off as of 10.45am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
  2. 2 Havering road and rail delays to look out for next week
  3. 3 Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers
  1. 4 Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused
  2. 5 Sixth form denies knowledge of alleged A Level 'no confidence vote'
  3. 6 Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man
  4. 7 'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months
  5. 8 Havering's Hospitality Heroes revealed: Which venues are crowned winners?
  6. 9 Sentencing of Harold Hill ATM robber is postponed
  7. 10 Daniel Laskos death: Court hearing for murder accused teens
Metropolitan Police
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch pub licensing meeting postponed due to email

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Planning and Development

New salon and spa planned for Romford shopping centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 3 EDITORIAL USE ONLY George Roberts from Hertfordshire tries the

Food

New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture:

Queen's Hospital

Inquest: 'Gentle giant' driven on van's floor with serious head injury

Josh Mellor, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon