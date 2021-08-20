Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats
A woman who fell from a block of flats in Hornchurch has died.
A witness, who wishes not to be named, said that the incident happened at Haynes Park Court and he was alerted to it by the sound of a helicopter circling overhead.
He described the person who fell as an “elderly woman” and saw her being given CPR.
Police confirmed that they were called to the scene at Slewins Close at around 4.40pm on Thursday, August 19 following a report of a person falling from height.
Officers attended the scene alongside London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said they “found a woman with injuries consistent with such a fall.”
They added: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious.”