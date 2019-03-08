Search

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 25 June 2019

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

A woman has died following a crash in Gallows Corner.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following a fatal crash on the A12 on Wednesday, June 19.

Emergency services were called to reports that a car hit a pedestrian at around 8.50pm.

A woman aged 22 was taken to a south London hospital in a critical condition.

She died on the afternoon of Friday, June 21.

Her next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Det Sgt Jose Qureshi, who is leading the investigation, said: "Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"I am asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information asked to contact the SCIU on 020 8597 4874, tweet @MetCC or call 101 ref CAD 7861/19Jun.

