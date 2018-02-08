Woman assaulted by former police officer who worked in Barking, Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 10:29 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 05 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A former police officer who worked across Barking, Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering has had an allegation of discreditable conduct proven as misconduct.
This outcome followed a gross misconduct hearing yesterday (Thursday, April 4).
It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former Pc James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage.
After considering all the evidence provided, the legally qualified chairman found the matter to be proven as misconduct.
Ex-Pc Garrett resigned on October 23 last year.
