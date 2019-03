Woman arrested on suspicion of assault following alleged fight in Collier Row

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault following reports of a fight at the Co-op in Collier Row.

Police were called to reports of a fight around 9.40am today (Tuesday, March 12) in Turpin Avenue.

An officer attended and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.