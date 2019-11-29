Harold Hill charity wins award for granting wishes to terminally ill children across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

The founder of a Harold Hill charity won The Ultimate Pride of Essex award last week for helping terminally ill children for 13 years.

Wipe Away Those Tears was set up in 2006 by Jason O'Shea and his wife Gail and provides sick children and their families with items that will help improve their lives.

Jason was awarded for his work at The Pride of Essex awards which took place on November 19.

The charity, based in Faringdon Avenue, is in memory of Jason's dad Phil, who died just a few months after it was set up. It helps children in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham as well as Essex.

Jason said: "This really is well deserved recognition for all our amazing supporters, who without their generosity, none of the wishes that we grant would be possible."