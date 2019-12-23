Romford's The Liberty announces winners of Deck the Mall 2019 competition

Jacob, 10, from Rainham Village Primary School won the Deck the Malls Liberty competition. Picture: The Liberty Archant

A colourful gingerbread design by a Rainham 10-year-old pupil was the winning design of this year's Deck the Malls competition.

Joshua, 9, from Hornchurch's St Alban's Catholic School won the People's Choice award at the Deck the Malls Liberty competition. Picture: The Liberty Joshua, 9, from Hornchurch's St Alban's Catholic School won the People's Choice award at the Deck the Malls Liberty competition. Picture: The Liberty

More than 1,569 Havering pupils took part in the Liberty's bauble competition which sees students compete to have their design enlarged on a bauble in the Romford shopping centre.

The Mayor of Havering, Michael Deon Burton selected Jacob from Rainham Village Primary School and Nursery in Upminster Road, as the winner.

This year the public also took part in the judging process by voting online to choose nine-year-old Joshua from St Alban's Catholic Primary School in Heron Flight Avenue, Hornchurch for the People's Choice Award.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at The Liberty, said: "The standard of creativity for this year's Deck the Malls competition was exceptional.

"We are extremely proud of every child who designed a bauble as the event marks the start of Christmas in the shopping centre.

"We hope that visitors will enjoy seeing the winning bauble and star over the festive period. Congratulations to Jacob and Joshua."

The winners were presented with a £100 donation to their school.