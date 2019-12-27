Search

Hornchurch off-licence wants to stay open until midnight

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 December 2019

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google.

A Hornchurch off-licence has applied to stay open longer, prompting objections from Havering Council's licensing team, the Metropolitan Police and nearby residents.

Wingletye Food and Wine, in Wingletye Lane, has applied to increase their alcohol-selling licence to midnight.

The off licence currently holds a licence to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

The application also seeks to change the layout of the premises, and there have been objections from a resident spokesman, Havering's Licensing Authority and the Metropolitan Police.

A mediator between local residents and Havering Council opposed the application,citing a recent rise in burglaries and break-ins around the nearby Dury Falls Estate, arguing that the shop being busy until later would means residents have less chance of being alerted to the sound of burglaries.

It was also pointed out by both the Metropolitan Police and a Wingletye Lane resident that the late-selling of alcohol could exacerbate anti-social behaviour due to intoxication.

Concerns were also raised about more cars pulling up by the shop, posing a risk to children passing by and also creating a potential noise increase to residents living close to the shop.

A member of Havering Council's licensing team added that a "blue notice",a notice of the application which the applicant is required by law to publicly show, had not been displayed.

There were also no staff training records, and CCTV records were not complete, all of which are requirements of the shop's current licence.

The licensing officer concluded his report by writing: "The applicant has not addressed the licensing policy within their application, the premises is non-compliant with licence conditions and will require further visits by officers.

"The applicant has a limited track record of managing a licensed premises and any extension of hours may increase the likelihood of the public nuisance and crime and disorder licensing objectives being undermined.

"If the applicant is unable to currently comply with conditions on his licence we might reasonably conclude that a more expansive licence will similarly fail to remain in compliance and hence fail to promote the licensing objectives."

Havering Council's licensing sub-committee is due to rule on the application on January 17.

