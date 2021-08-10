Romford care home manager wins Covid care award for ‘courageous’ leadership

Published: 9:30 AM August 10, 2021

A manager of a care home in Romford has been awarded for her leadership and “putting a smile on faces” throughout the pandemic.

Willows Care Home manager, Claudia Ramsamy, was announced the winner of the Social Care Covid Hero award at the 2020 Great British East of England Care Awards, which were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The socially distanced ceremony was held at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on July 29, and more than 20 award winners were announced.

Claudia was awarded for her “courageous leadership” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic when she made “tough decisions” in the early days when there was little knowledge of the virus.

The judges said that Claudia “went the extra mile and more during the pandemic” and that she “adopted an innovative approach to ensure safety and wellbeing.”

They added that she “selflessly” considered the needs of residents ahead of her own, “putting smiles on faces in very challenging times.”

Joining the other category winners, Claudia will go through to the Great British Care Awards 2020 final at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on September 25.

Claudia said: “I feel so privileged to have won the regional award, and also delighted to be going through to the final. It is heartening to know that people around me consider that I have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“It has not been at all easy, but I have been lucky to have the support of the wonderful team here at Willows, as well as head office.

“It’s been a real pleasure to share the winning trophy with the residents and my colleagues.

"We are all now looking forward to the final in September, and if we win, the residents are determined to celebrate with pink gin and a beach party.

Operations manager for Willows Care Home, Caron Sanders-Crook, said: “I am thrilled for Claudia. She and her team have worked so hard to keep residents and staff safe, and this has been recognised and acknowledged by our external colleagues too.

“It demonstrates that Claudia leads a cohesive and close-knit team, resulting in a great outcome for all.”