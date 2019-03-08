Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad are urgently appealing for help in tracing two men caught on camera as they carried out an armed robbery on a bookmakers in Hornchurch.

A Met spokesman confirmed the incident happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 14.

Two men were seen walking in to William Hill in Station Lane, Hornchurch - just outside the station - and immediately demanded that staff hand over cash.

One of the men began threatening them with an item "brandished as if it was a firearm" according to the police.

No staff members were hurt during the incident.

The two men made off with a quantity of cash on a moped, travelling towards Rainham.

Police are releasing images of the two suspects, which were captured on CCTV at the premises.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two men should call the Flying Squad East on 020 8345 4221 quoting reference 7626/14May19.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.