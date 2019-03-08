Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 03 June 2019

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad are urgently appealing for help in tracing two men caught on camera as they carried out an armed robbery on a bookmakers in Hornchurch.

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met PoliceThe Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

A Met spokesman confirmed the incident happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 14.

Two men were seen walking in to William Hill in Station Lane, Hornchurch - just outside the station - and immediately demanded that staff hand over cash.

One of the men began threatening them with an item "brandished as if it was a firearm" according to the police.

You may also want to watch:

No staff members were hurt during the incident.

The two men made off with a quantity of cash on a moped, travelling towards Rainham.

Police are releasing images of the two suspects, which were captured on CCTV at the premises.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the two men should call the Flying Squad East on 020 8345 4221 quoting reference 7626/14May19.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

Heritage: Hornchurch cottage homes a memorial to teenage war hero

The cottages in Station Lane, Hornchurch, designed as a memorial to Jack Cornwell, Boy (1st Class). Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill mums raise £1,700 for Queen’s Hospital’s charity after swimming 33 miles

Swimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa Page

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

Heritage: Hornchurch cottage homes a memorial to teenage war hero

The cottages in Station Lane, Hornchurch, designed as a memorial to Jack Cornwell, Boy (1st Class). Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill mums raise £1,700 for Queen’s Hospital’s charity after swimming 33 miles

Swimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa Page

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards pleased with Woodford Green victory

Paul Hurworth in batting action for Ardleigh Green during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Woodford Green CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 1st June 2019

UK Coaching pledges to help coaches grow their people skills

UK Coaching had pledged to help coaches grow their people skills (Pic: Run Communications)

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

Raiders forward Pitchley keen to be in great shape for next season

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists