How sliding glass bi-fold patio doors can make your BBQ a hit

PUBLISHED: 13:15 09 August 2019

Photo by AL UK. Create a seamless transition between your home and garden by installing bi-fold patio doors.

Archant

Host the perfect summer BBQ and open up your home for family and friends this summer. Create a seamless transition between your home and garden by installing bi-fold patio doors.

The Ken Rhodes Group has over 35 years experience in double glazing, conservatory and door installation. Director Ken Rhodes tells us how a sliding patio door could turn your home into the ideal summer venue and open up your living and kitchen spaces.

Photo by AL UK. Acting almost like a glass wall, folding doors are a great way to bring more light into to a darker room.

Why you should install bi-fold doors

It can be a bit of juggling act when friends and family pile round to yours. One of the greatest challenges is fitting everyone in. A sliding patio door is the ideal solution. In the summer months, you can roll the whole thing back and merge your home and garden into one giant hosting area. Bi-fold doors create an open plan living space for all your family to enjoy.

At The Ken Rhodes Group all bi-fold models are fitted with a feature flushing hand, so the door will fold completely flat to maximise space and give a clean finish.

Photo by AL UK. • You can slide your bi-fold door open, or swing it open like a regular patio door.

Bi-fold doors make the best of a space

They create a flow between your home and garden that you can enjoy all year round. You will have full control over which way the doors open and how many panels are fitted, so they can be installed almost anywhere. They give you a lot more freedom and creativity with design than typical French and patio doors.

"When choosing the frame for your folding patio doors, you should consider aluminium over UPVC. It's stronger so will make sliding the door easier and less likely to break," said Ken.

Photo by AL UK. In the summer months, you can roll the whole thing back and merge your home and garden into one giant hosting area.

A back door haven

Of course you don't have to wait for a family event to enjoy the benefits your bi-fold patio door. Acting almost like a glass wall, folding doors are a great way to bring more light into to a darker room making it a better entertaining space. Even when the door is shut, you will feel like you're sitting outside.

"It's best to fit bi-fold doors with a slim line frame. This will maximise the amount of light coming in and won't detract from the view," said Ken. "It's also good to purchase doors with trim between the panels to hide any messy seals and give it a more appealing finish," he added.

For more than the family BBQ

The Ken Rhodes Group is a local family run business that prides itself on delivering high customer service from start to finish. They're only satisfied a job is done when they're customers are. Let the Ken Rhodes Group help you find the best patio door for your home.

Meet their team and explore their full range of bi-fold doors at their showroom in Upminster or to find out more visit www.kenrhodes.co.uk or call 01708 772222.

